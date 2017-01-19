Teen fatally shot in Penbrook

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager was fatally shot after he entered a Penbrook home Thursday morning, police said.

Police Chief David Hiester said officers found the 16-year-old dead after they responded to the home in the 2500 block of Walnut Street after a 911 call shortly before noon. Despite efforts by police and emergency medical personnel to save the teen, he died at the scene.

Hiester said the teen had entered the house and someone “associated with the home” shot him.

Police did not release the shooting victim’s name.

Davaughn Jackson, a 19-year-old Penbrook resident, has been charged with robbery, burglary and related charges in connection with the incident. He was taken for arraignment at Dauphin County Night Court.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police do not believe the incident poses a threat to the community.

