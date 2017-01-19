1 dead after shooting in Penbrook

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a reported shooting this morning in Penbrook, police Chief David Hiester said.

Investigators are at the scene of the incident in the 2500 block of Walnut Street.

Hiester said investigators are still interviewing several people of interest. He said one person of interest has lived in the home for some time.

A state police helicopter is searching the area and police officers from multiple departments are on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Police, investigators are in front of home on Walnut Street in Penbrook where shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/8o1IpXG51R — Christina Butler (@ChristinaABC27) January 19, 2017

