1 dead after shooting in Penbrook

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a reported shooting this morning in Penbrook, police Chief David Hiester said.

Investigators are at the scene of the incident in the 2500 block of Walnut Street.

Hiester said investigators are still interviewing several people of interest. He said one person of interest has lived in the home for some time.

A state police helicopter is searching the area and police officers from multiple departments are on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest.

