Woman caught on camera stealing flat iron

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata woman has been charged after police say she was spotted on camera stealing from a CVS store.

Police say 47-year-old Heather Galvin could be seen on surveillance footage putting a flat iron in her purse. It happened on January 10 at the store on West Main St. in New Holland.

The flat iron was valued at $100.

Galvin, who had been previously arrested for another retail theft, faces one misdemeanor count of retail theft in the new case.

