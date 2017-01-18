When is your property not really yours?

By Published: Updated:
on-deadline-16x9

It’s my property, so I’ve earned the right to do what I want and tell people to get off my lawn, right? Wrong. Well, sometimes.

In the latest episode of On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire discuss recent pipeline controversy and the battle that goes along with weighing individual property rights vs. collective public benefits. They also talk about a new effort to improve television news coverage so as to better hold public leaders accountable, along with the latest Donald Trump criticisms and responses leading up to his inauguration.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s