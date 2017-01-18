When is your property not really yours?

It’s my property, so I’ve earned the right to do what I want and tell people to get off my lawn, right? Wrong. Well, sometimes.

In the latest episode of On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire discuss recent pipeline controversy and the battle that goes along with weighing individual property rights vs. collective public benefits. They also talk about a new effort to improve television news coverage so as to better hold public leaders accountable, along with the latest Donald Trump criticisms and responses leading up to his inauguration.

