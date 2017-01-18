West York could lessen some marijuana penalties

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York Mayor Shawn Mauck says if you asked him to roll a joint, he wouldn’t know how.

“I don’t advocate anybody making that choice,” Mauck said. “It’s a personal decision they have to make and they have to be responsible for it.”

But Mauck just drafted an ordinance that would reduce penalties for marijuana possession in amounts less than 30 grams. He says it’s part of an initiative to change how the borough handles its police department.

“We have far more issues with larger problems in the community,” he said. “We can redirect that time and money to stopping those problems, and we should do that.”

If the council passes the ordinance, possession of less than 30 grams would be a $250 fine and smoking marijuana in public would be a $350 fine.

“Potentially, it’s a misdemeanor,” Mauck said of current law. “Someone can face up to 30 days in jail, they can lose their driving privileges, they can lose their job, depending on the type of job they have. They can be seriously harmed for something that honestly isn’t any more impactful on our community than someone drinking a six-pack, and we just allowed that to be unregulated.”

The council will discuss details of the ordinance at its next meeting in February.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...