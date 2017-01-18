Trump takes out inaugural ads on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump has been tweeting that his inauguration will bring record numbers of people to Washington – and he’s doing his utmost to make that happen.

The Trump team is posting ads on Facebook and Twitter encouraging people to come to Washington for the inaugural festivities.

The ads say Trump “wants to personally invite” people to Thursday’s inaugural welcome concert and Friday’s swearing-in ceremony.

They include a video from Trump promising the concert will be “really fantastic.”

Christopher Geldart, the district’s director of homeland security, says officials are planning for inaugural turnout of 800,000 to 900,000 people.

That would be a sizable turnout but nowhere near the 1.8 million who attended Barack Obama’s first inauguration.

