Cody Ross Smith specializes in a blend of folk and southern rock– a unique sound he’s been aiming to achieve. He’s celebrating the release of a his new album, “Beautiful Dream.”

The event will take place at the North Mountain Inn, Carlisle, PA on Saturday, February 4, from 9 pm to midnight.

You can hear more about Cody in the interview below, or listen to him perform in the video above.

