State leaders vow to fix REAL ID law ahead of impending federal restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In a couple weeks, your Pennsylvania driver’s license won’t get you into federal spaces and in a year it won’t get you on a plane.

State leaders in large part caused the situation and now Republicans and Democrats say they’re working to fix it.

It’s called REAL ID, federal regulations passed in 2005 to make driver’s licenses more secure. Pennsylvania is one of seven states that so far haven’t complied.

State Sen. Mike Folmer played a role in that.

“Quite frankly, I don’t know what this card is going to do to make it safer for me as a U.S. citizen,” he said Wednesday.

Speaking with ABC27 outside PennDOT’s license center on Front Street, Folmer said he thinks the requirements are unconstitutional, in that they bar free movement.

“Secondly,” he said, “it was going to be an unfunded mandate thrust down upon the states.” There were also fears of a federal database collecting drivers’ personal information.

They’re all reasons he sponsored a bill in 2012 to prohibit the state from making changes to comply with REAL ID requirements. That bill, now Act 38 of 2012, passed by a wide margin.

That means, given incremental phasing-in of federal rules, starting at the end of the month, you won’t be able to get into federal buildings with just a Pennsylvania license — unless you’re there for any kind of court business.

U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Martin Pane said that includes defendants, attorneys, jurors — anyone interacting with the U.S. legal system.

Also exempted from the requirement to have a federally-compliant ID are people voting or registering to vote, applying for or receiving federal benefits, and any “constitutionally protected activities,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Pane estimated between 80 and 85 percent of people who use Harrisburg’s Ronald Reagan Federal Building would fall under one of those categories and would be exempt from REAL ID rules.

You also can’t get onto military installations without a secondary identification (unless you have a Department of Defense ID). At the Carlisle Barracks, a news release notes, that second ID could be anything from a passport, to a car title, to a library card, or a Costco card.

Nuclear power plants will also be off-limits without a compliant ID at the end of the month, and a year from now, you won’t be able to get on a plane with just your license — unless lawmakers make new law.

“The state of Pennsylvania’s going to get in compliance,” Folmer said. “They are. I’m going to vote no, but they’re going to get in compliance.”

Indeed, it appears state leaders are ready to act. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders from both parties sent a letter to DHS Friday promising to come to an agreement this session and comply with the law.

“We have looked at areas of non-compliance with Real ID,” the letter reads, “and ways in which Pennsylvania can become compliant in the most cost-effective and straightforward way possible.”

It’s signed by Wolf and leaders of both parties from both the House and Senate. Separately, Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, plans to introduce two pieces of legislation this session to do just that — one to repeal Act 38, the other urging PennDOT to comply.

The letter also asks for an extension until October to pass the law before REAL ID enforcement begins here. At least 14 other states and territories have been given that extension, another six have until June.

“We’re compliant in many, many ways. The ways that we’re not are limited and technical in nature,” Alexis Campbell, community relations coordinator for PennDOT, said.

The changes would include process and systems changes, she said. The department would need to cut back, for example, the use of some online services. That would mean more trips to the DMV, Campbell said.

The transportation agency doesn’t know exactly what it would take to comply because of that 2012 law — or how much it would cost. They have to wait until Act 38 is repealed and a new law is in place before they can get to work.

But Campbell said it would likely take a year and a half to two years after the new law is passed before they could make the necessary changes.

“As far as PennDOT is concerned, we’re just, we’re waiting to see how we can move forward.”

