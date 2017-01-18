Spring Grove man charged in fatal crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a man with careless driving about two months after a fatal crash in Lebanon.

Richard Stauffer, a 73-year-old Spring Grove resident, has been cited in a two-vehicle crash at South Ninth and Chestnut streets on Nov. 9.

Police said Stauffer drove his truck through the intersection at a red traffic signal and struck a car, pushing it into a fire hydrant before it came to rest against a light police.

A passenger in the car, 60-year-old Hector Ivan Primental-Objio of Lebanon, was transported from the scene for medical treatment but later died of his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured and another passenger was treated at a hospital and released.

