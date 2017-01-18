Spring Garden police solicit questions

By Published:
000002

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township have questions to ask, but it is not an interrogation.

The York County police department last year distributed a survey to a thousand residents. The mailing offered a simple question: “How was our service?”

Spring Garden police say the feedback helps them “provide efficient and effective protection, delivered in a professional manner.”

The department plans to follow-up this year with a similar mailing to township residents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s