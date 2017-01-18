Spring Garden police solicit questions

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township have questions to ask, but it is not an interrogation.
The York County police department last year distributed a survey to a thousand residents. The mailing offered a simple question: “How was our service?”
Spring Garden police say the feedback helps them “provide efficient and effective protection, delivered in a professional manner.”
The department plans to follow-up this year with a similar mailing to township residents.
