Spring Garden police solicit questions

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township have questions to ask, but it is not an interrogation.

The York County police department last year distributed a survey to a thousand residents. The mailing offered a simple question: “How was our service?”

Spring Garden police say the feedback helps them “provide efficient and effective protection, delivered in a professional manner.”

The department plans to follow-up this year with a similar mailing to township residents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...