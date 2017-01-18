Shapiro takes over as head of Pennsylvania AG’s office

Associated Press Staff Published:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new top prosecutor is in office in Pennsylvania, taking over an agency that’s been reeling from the arrest and conviction of the woman who held the elected position until August.

Democrat Josh Shapiro promised to run the attorney general’s office with integrity as he was sworn in on Tuesday.

Shapiro is the third person to serve as attorney general since Democrat Kathleen Kane resigned last year after a jury convicted her of leaking secret material and lying about it.

Democrats are also holding the state’s other two row offices.

Eugene DePasquale, a former state representative from York, is starting a second term as auditor general.

Joe Torsella, formerly a deputy mayor in Philadelphia and chief executive of the National Constitution Center, is the state’s next treasurer.

