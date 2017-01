HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The ramp connecting Interstate 283 to Interstate 83 south in Swatara Township, Dauphin County was closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over early this morning.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. The ramp reopened around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

