Puppy hugging fun available in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cuddles and the smell of puppy breath can be expected from Susquehanna Service Dogs at Skelly and Loy Inc.

Two longtime Skelly and Loy employees, Karen and Tom Johnston, have volunteered for SSD for nearly 15 years. Skelly and Loy Inc. has supported the Johnston’s efforts over those years with in-kind donations, event sponsorships and letting the puppies train in the office so they can learn the skills needed to be service dogs.

In honor of Skelly and Loy’s dedication to SSD, the newest litter of puppies is called the “Skelly and Loy Litter.” The Labrador Retrievers were born Saturday, Nov. 26. There are four boys and four boys.

The Johnston’s chose the theme of the litter and decided to thank Skelly and Loy for its support by naming the pups after the company’s founding members and office locations. Meet Bud, Loy, Gunnett, Williams, McClure, Harris, Pittsburgh, and Valley.

You have the chance to hug these puppies too all next week at Susquehanna Service Dog Kennels in Grantville, but you must sign up first.

For more information, visit http://www.keystonehumanservices.org/susquehanna-service-dogs/volunteer-opportunities.php.

