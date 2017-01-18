Police offer reward for car thief caught on camera

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public to help them track down a man who stole a car from a fellow bar patron.

Lancaster Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Authorities say the man was seated at the Revere Tavern, at 3063 Lincoln Highway East in Leacock Township, when he removed car keys from the pocket of the victim on Jan. 14. He then left the bar without paying his bill and took the victim’s red 2007 Nissan Altima from the parking lot.

The Nissan had a Pennsylvania license plate of RR46M9. It has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Aukamp at 717-299-7650 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

