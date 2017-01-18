Police: Man tried to steal concrete buffalo

WHTM Staff Published:
(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)
(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lower Swatara Township are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of trying to steal a large concrete buffalo from a business.

(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)
(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

According to police, the suspect drove to the business in the 1900 block of Fulling Mill Road around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. He drove a Honda Civic.

As he tried to steal the buffalo, he caused damaged, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from surveillance photos is asked to call the Lower Swatara Township Police Department via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900. Tipsters may also contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-262-3080 or submitting a tip online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s