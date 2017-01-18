Police: Man tried to steal concrete buffalo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lower Swatara Township are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of trying to steal a large concrete buffalo from a business.

According to police, the suspect drove to the business in the 1900 block of Fulling Mill Road around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. He drove a Honda Civic.

As he tried to steal the buffalo, he caused damaged, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from surveillance photos is asked to call the Lower Swatara Township Police Department via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900. Tipsters may also contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-262-3080 or submitting a tip online.

