Police charge 11 people in latest riot after Penn State win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Police have charged eleven people with various offenses tied to a large disturbance that broke out in downtown State College after Penn State’s football team won the Big Ten title last month.

Unruly fans caused thousands of dollars in damage during the Dec. 3 riot, which immediately followed the Nittany Lions’ come-from-behind victory over Wisconsin.

Police used pepper spray and mounted officers in riot gear to disperse the crowd.

Eight of the eleven charged are current students at Penn State. Police say they face possible expulsions from the school if they are convicted.

The most serious charge was for felony rioting. Those found guilty of a third-degree felony face up to seven years in prison.

Students also rioted in October to celebrate Penn State’s upset win over rival Ohio State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...