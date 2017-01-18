Pennsylvania trooper spokesman to enter rehab program over DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A trooper who acted as a spokesman for state police barracks in the Harrisburg area may get a break on drunken driving charges.

A Cumberland County judge on Wednesday allowed Trooper Robert Hicks to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders. If Hicks completes DUI education classes and pays fines and fees, the charge will be withdrawn.

Lower Allen Township police say Hicks failed a sobriety test after he was pulled over Nov. 12. He was found to have a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Hicks remains employed, but a state police spokesman said he is the subject of an internal investigation.

