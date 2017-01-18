Pennsylvania trooper held for court on child abuse charges

Steven M. Blain (submitted)
Steven M. Blain (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is headed to trial on child abuse charges.

Steven M. Blain, 50, of Lower Paxton Township, was ordered held for court Wednesday after a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Blain is accused of dragging a girl up a flight of carpeted stairs by her hair several times, causing abrasions to her back. In another incident, police say he threw the girl into her bedroom, causing her to bruise her leg on a bed frame.

The girl was 4 and 5 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Blain is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of children.

He has been suspended without pay.

