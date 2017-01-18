Panel discussion focuses on changing mindsets of children exposed to trauma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania is part of one of the nation’s largest dropout prevention organizations.

They held a panel discussion and showed a documentary at Harrisburg High School on Tuesday addressing many factors that contribute to behavioral issues in children, including homelessness, poverty, neglect and abuse. The documentary
showcased people who beat the odds, and shared their experiences that helped them become successful adults.

Healthcare professionals and educators say changing the mindset of children early on who have been exposed to trauma will lower incidents of violence and schools and increase attendance rates.

Mavis Nimoh is the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons and says people getting involved will make a difference.

“It can be anyone, not just parents,” Nimoh said. “It can be a coach, teacher or mentor, anyone who can make a positive impact on a child.”

Dr. Hector Ortiz of Central Penn College says the key is to end the feeling of hopelessness.

“Some kids who become adults believe that what happened to them in the past will shape who they are going forward,” Ortiz said. “The only thing that people can change is how they respond to what happened to them.”

