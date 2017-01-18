Pa. warns of overdoses linked to elephant tranquilizer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Health officials say two recent overdose deaths in Beaver County are the first in the state linked to carfentanil, a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals.

Health Secretary Dr. Karen Murphy is urging first responders and health professionals to use extreme caution when treating someone suspected of taking the powerful opioid.

Carfentanil is 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, and it can be absorbed through skin contact.

“It can potentially kill anyone who comes into contact with it,” Murphy said in a news release. “It’s absolutely essential that first responders, health professionals, and family members and friends of individuals with substance use disorder educate themselves about carfentanil to avoid accidental overdoses.”

Murphy said first responders should use protective equipment when treating known or suspected carfentanil overdoses.

Carfentanil can come in several forms including powder, blotter paper, tablets, patch, and spray. It is sometimes mixed with heroin or used as a heroin substitute.

“We need our police and first responders to carry naloxone, or Narcan, to be able to quickly respond to overdose victims,” Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Gary Tennis said. “With a drug as powerful as carfentanil, you may have just minutes to save the life of a person who may be overdosing.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...