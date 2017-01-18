Notices of execution signed for 4 inmates, including man who fatally beat toddler

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed notices of execution Wednesday for four inmates.

Among those named was Aric Shayne Woodward, a York man charged in 2011 with fatally beating a toddler he was babysitting.

Woodward’s date of execution is listed as March 4.

Police said Woodard told investigators he found the toddler, a 2-year-old boy, smearing himself with feces. He told the boy to take a bath and found him unconscious in the bathtub.

An autopsy determined the child died of blunt force trauma.

Wetzel also signed notices of execution for Patrick Ray Haney, Richard Andrew Poplawski and Wayne A. Smith.

The secretary of corrections has 30 days to issue a notice of execution when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period.

