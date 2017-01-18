Not as wet today, tomorrow looks nice

Today will still be cloudy and dreary across the region, but not as wet as yesterday with many areas picking up about a quarter inch of rain from Tuesday’s showers. Expect milder temperatures today, around 50 degrees, despite those clouds. There could still be a stray shower or two, but most backyards will stay dry on this Wednesday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the mid 30s. Tomorrow will actually be the nicest day of the week with a dry forecast and partly cloudy skies. Highs stay around the 50 degree mark.

Temperatures stay right around 50 degrees for the weekend too. Light rain on Friday will end before Saturday, which looks to stay dry at this point. More showers return later Sunday, however, and will last through early next week with more mild temperatures. Sorry snow loves, this forecast just isn’t for you and the pattern doesn’t look to change anytime soon. Stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...