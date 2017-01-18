New York man charged in crash that killed Lebanon resident

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon City Police Department has filed charges against a New York man in a fatal crash in October.

Bronx resident Hafiz Rizwan Talid Hashmi was cited for a stop sign violation as well as careless driving in the Oct. 28 crash at South Third and Pershing streets.

Police said Hashmi and his passenger were not injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, 66-year-old Ammon Boltz of Lebanon, was killed.

Charges against Hashmi were filed following and investigation with assistance from the Lebanon County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

