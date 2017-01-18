New Lebanon County center aims to help repeat offenders

LEBANON, PA. (WHTM) – There are too many low-risk offenders sitting in jail who don’t need to be. That’s according to Sally Barry, the Lebanon County Director of Probation Services, who says low-risk offenders should instead be supervised in the community with the appropriate treatment services.

Lebanon County is making an effort to make that happen through a new Day Reporting Center. The new center will help repeat, low-risk offenders gain the skills they need to better their future, while at the same time, save taxpayers from putting the same person behind bars for the same mistakes over and over again.

The programs will include resume building and the building of job skills. ABC27 is digger deeper. Get the latest on ABC27 News at 5.

