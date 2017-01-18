Mountville man charged for overdose death in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Regional police charged a man for allegedly selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose last summer.

Police say Weston Smith, 24, of Mountville, sold heroin to a 34-year-old man who died from an apparent overdose on Aug. 28.

A district judge ordered Smith to trial on several charges including drug delivery resulting in death.

Smith is jailed on unrelated charges. His bail for this incident is $100,000.

