moroccan-chicken-cous-cous

By: Tastealotta
Ingredients:
- 1 package of Slow Cooker Dinner Moroccan Chicken CousCous (available at Tastealotta)
- 1, 14 ½ oz can of low sodium petite diced tomatoes
- ¾ cups of raisins
- ¾ cup dried apricots (cut in halves)
- 3 1/2 – 4 lbs of skinless, boneless chicken broth.
- 4 cups of low sodium chicken broth
Slow cooker 6-7 quarts makes 10 servings
Instructions:
- Place uncooked chicken in bottom of cooker.
- Layer contents of spice and vegetable packets over chicken.
- Place dried fruit over the vegetables.
- Top evenly with diced tomatoes.
- Slowly pour chicken broth over ingredients. DO NOT STIR.
- Cover & cook on high for 4 ½-5 ½ hours or low for 7 ½ to 8 ½ hours. DO NOT LIFT LID
- Add Cous-cous ½ hour before serving stir into the broth and recover cooker.
- When ready to serve, salt to taste.
- Garnish with lemon slices, fresh cilantro and mint leaves. Serve with olive tapenade.