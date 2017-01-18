Moroccan Chicken Cous Cous

By: Tastealotta

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of Slow Cooker Dinner Moroccan Chicken CousCous (available at Tastealotta)
  • 1, 14 ½ oz can of low sodium petite diced tomatoes
  • ¾ cups of raisins
  • ¾ cup dried apricots (cut in halves)
  • 3 1/2 – 4 lbs of skinless, boneless chicken broth.
  • 4 cups of low sodium chicken broth

Slow cooker 6-7 quarts makes 10 servings

Instructions:

  1. Place uncooked chicken in bottom of cooker.
  2. Layer contents of spice and vegetable packets over chicken.
  3. Place dried fruit over the vegetables.
  4. Top evenly with diced tomatoes.
  5. Slowly pour chicken broth over ingredients. DO NOT STIR.
  6. Cover & cook on high for 4 ½-5 ½ hours or low for 7 ½ to 8 ½ hours. DO NOT LIFT LID
  7. Add Cous-cous ½ hour before serving stir into the broth and recover cooker.
  8. When ready to serve, salt to taste.
  9. Garnish with lemon slices, fresh cilantro and mint leaves.  Serve with olive tapenade.

