Man who killed couple, fled with teen daughter, denied relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania court has denied the post-conviction appeal of a man serving two life sentences for killing a Lancaster County couple.

Superior Court upheld a lower court ruling that David G. Ludwig filed his request for relief too late and his challenge had no merit, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Ludwig, now 29, was 18 years old when he killed Michael and Cathryn Borden in their Warwick Township home in November 2005. After the couple told Ludwig he could no longer see their 14-tear-old daughter, he pulled a gun and shot the parents in the head.

Ludwig then fled with the girl. They were found in Indiana the following day.

He pleaded guilty in 2006 to two counts of first-degree murder, statutory sexual assault, and related charges. In exchange, he was given back-to-back life sentences and a consecutive term of 9.5 to 19 years in prison.

Ludwig’s appeal pointed to “ineffective assistance” of his previous lawyer and a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences for juveniles “unconstitutional.”

Superior Court upheld the opinion of Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, who said the challenge was filed too late and Ludwig shouldn’t get the same consideration as juveniles because he was 18 when he committed the murders.

