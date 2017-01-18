Man wanted in Cumberland County after failing to register as sex offender

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender in Cumberland County.

Dekiah Jackson, 25, was charged with a Megan’s Law violation on Nov. 17. The charge was filed by the North Middleton Township Police Department.

Jackson is described by police as being six feet tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and neck tattoos.

His last known address is in Carlisle and he is known to visit Harrisburg, police said.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

