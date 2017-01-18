Lebanon woman charged in hit-and-run

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a bicyclist three months ago.

Marie Smith, 56, is accused of hitting a 21-year-old Northern Lebanon Township man in the 200 block of Maple Street on the night of Oct. 22, police said Wednesday.

She is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury.

Smith told investigators she didn’t know she struck the bicyclist. She said she thought she hit a pothole, police said.

Police said the victim is no longer hospitalized, but he continues to recover from his injuries.

