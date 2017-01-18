Lancaster Marionette Theatre: An Elite Art Form

On December 31, 2015 the Hole in the Wall Puppet Theatre gave it’s final performance. On January 23, 2016 the Lancaster Marionette Theatre opened.

When the theatre opened its doors in 1990, it was literally a hole in the wall with one large room that served as theatre and workshop. Over the years, Robert Brock, a proud native of Lancaster, has transformed the space into a charming jewel box of a theatre, with elevated theatre seats from the historic Fulton Opera House, a stained glass wall, and chandeliers surrounded by cherubs.

Robert joined us today in the studio to tell us more about his craft.

Catch the current show, Rumplestiltskin, at 11 am from now until February 25 on Saturdays. For more information, visit their website.

