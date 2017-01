WASHINGTON (AP) – A new study says that one effect of global warming in the future will be less mild weather.

According to the projections, Earth will have 10 fewer days of mild and mostly dry weather by the end of the century.

For the past three decades, the world has averaged 74 mild days a year. Experts say that will shrink to 64 by the last two decades of the century.

The study is in the journal Climactic Change.

