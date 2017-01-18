Fire crews conduct training at Tanger Outlets

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Shoppers may have noticed a great deal of fire department activity at one of their favorite destinations Monday and Tuesday.

Local fire companies conducted practical training this week at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

The manager of the outlets donated a structure for the training.

Crews had the opportunity to practice cutting ventilation holes, forcibly open commercial grade steel doors and breach walls for rescue situations.

