Cumberland County budgets for more farmland preservation

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County’s budget includes doubling funds toward its Farmland Preservation Project, a hotly debated decision.

While housing and business are growing, there is a push to preserve farmland, but the opposition says tax dollars should be spent more wisely.

Kent Strock shows us around his sixth generation farm in Upper Allen Township. He says he is surrounded by farms that are part of the Farmland Preservation Project, while his farm is not.

“The main disadvantage [my father] saw was it tied up future generations,” Strock said.

The program gives a payment to a few farmers per year that apply, with a promise they forever use their land for farming.

“As development pressures increase in an area, the value of the land increases,” Strock said.

In its recent budget, Cumberland County doubled funding of the program to $500,000, looking out for 1,500 farms in the county that are constantly at odds with commercial and residential growth in the area.

“Land gets rezoned all the time,” said county commissioner Vince DiFilippo, a proponent of the program. “We’ve lost a lot of farms due to rezoning and the only permanent way to preserve land is easement.”

Currently, 130 farms are preserved under Cumberland County’s program. But whether or not this is how your tax dollars should be spent was hotly debated at the county level.

“Development or over-development is a local phenomenon, so it should be addressed with local solutions, not taxing everyone in this county to then turn over a six-figure check to two or three farmers a year,” said commissioner Gary Eichelberger, who opposed to the recent budget.

Silver Spring Township is the only municipality in the county with its own tax toward a farmland preservation project.

“We hope more municipalities will join in and start their own program because it helps everyone,” DiFilippo said.

Eichelberger says the farms receiving easements from the program are not in developable areas, as per requirements.

“We’re paying them for a legally binding agreement to do nothing different,” he said.

If you’d like to weigh in, Cumberland County is conducting a comprehensive planning survey that asks specifically about this issue. The survey can be found at http://centerforlanduse.org/projects/ccpc/

