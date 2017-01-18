‘Blue Ribbon’ champions needed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Family Alliance and PSECU are looking for nominations for the first ever “PA Blue Ribbon Champion For Kids” awards.

Professionals, volunteers and residents of the commonwealth who have made a significant impact on protecting children from abuse and neglect are eligible.

You can get a nomination form at http://www.pablueribbonchampion.org/nominate.

Winners will be announced April 5 during a ceremony and rally for kids at the state Capitol.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...