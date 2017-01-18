Assault suspect, considered armed and dangerous, wanted by police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole is asking for the public’s help to locate an assault suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Lawrence Anthony Bradley, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault, firearm violations and parole violations.

Bradley, whose alias is Crazy Horse, is 5-foot-10 and has a scar on his right arm, according to police.

He is known to frequent Harrisburg, York and Carlisle.

Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

