500 acres of woodlands preserved in Perry County

BLAIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Five-hundred acres of woodland will be protected in Perry County.

The Central PA Conservancy announced it’s preserving the forested ridge habitat on the Kittatinny or Blue Mountain. It’s close to other protected lands including Tuscarora State Forest, the Reineman Wildlife Sanctuary, Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch, and other county-preserved farms.

The conservancy says the Kittatinny Ridge is a critically important migratory bird route.

The group worked with Appalachian Audubon, the Perry County Conservation District, the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association, and landowner Matthew Rice to bring the three-year project to completion.

