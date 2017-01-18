500 acres of woodlands preserved in Perry County

By Published: Updated:
(Central PA Conservancy)
(Central PA Conservancy)

BLAIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Five-hundred acres of woodland will be protected in Perry County.

The Central PA Conservancy announced it’s preserving the forested ridge habitat on the Kittatinny or Blue Mountain. It’s close to other protected lands including Tuscarora State Forest, the Reineman Wildlife Sanctuary, Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch, and other county-preserved farms.

The conservancy says the Kittatinny Ridge is a critically important migratory bird route.

The group worked with Appalachian Audubon, the Perry County Conservation District, the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association, and landowner Matthew Rice to bring the three-year project to completion.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s