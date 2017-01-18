3 arrested for armed robbery of Penbrook store

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Three young men have been arrested for the armed robbery of a Penbrook convenience store.

Terrill Bethea, 20, of Mechanicsburg, and two juveniles were arrested Tuesday for the robbery of the S&K Corner Store, at 2526 Walnut Street, on Jan. 14, police said.

Both juveniles are charged as adults. Court records identify them as 17-year-old Curron Walker Mitchell of Steelton and 16-year-old Trent Smith of Harrisburg.

Each was charged with robbery and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail. Bethea is also charged with corruption of minors and Smith faces additional counts of receiving stolen property, firearms offenses and drug crimes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 27.

