2-hour free parking may be coming to Midtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Stephanie Perry is coming up on Yellow Bird Cafe’s four-year anniversary. When she opened the doors to the Midtown bakery and sandwich shop, her customers had a constant concern.

“We have a lot of people call in and ask where to park,” she said, “and we’re always trying to direct them.”

Perry along and other business owners along North Third Street hope City Council approves an ordinance that would turn a vacant grassy lot at the intersection of Verbeke into a parking lot.

“It’ll be so nice just to say you can park directly across the street,” Perry said.

City officials said Josh Kessler, head of the Broad Street Market, is in the process of purchasing the lot. Market business has increased with the addition of about a dozen new vendors.

“More people than ever are going to the market,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “One offshoot of this is it’s been a little bit hard to find parking lately. People are parking on the grass, they’re parking on sidewalks. We don’t want that.”

The mayor said the council should be able to approve the ordinance that would also cover about 100 spaces around the market, including side streets. He said this would allow people to take advantage of two-hour free parking.

“Shop at the market, shop Midtown, get some food and not have to worry about being able to find a free place to park,” he said.

Papenfuse said the residential areas do not include most places where people live. He said the side streets are more of an unmarked area where state workers park all day for free.

“We don’t want state workers parking there all day,” he said. “This way, they’ll be what they’re designed to do: generate economic activity in that part of Midtown.”

The mayor said the city cooperated with SP Plus to allow the free parking in Midtown. However, SP Plus would be in charge of policy enforcement in the area.

Perry believes the added space could only help her and other businesses in Midtown.

“To have that parking lot filled over the weekend, it’s exciting to go there are people here,” she said.

