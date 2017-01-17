Woman wanted for theft at Lancaster outlet store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing sneakers from a Tanger Outlets store in Lancaster.

Police say the woman seen on surveillance footage took three pairs of Nike sneakers from the Famous Footwear store.

The sneakers are valued at $255.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

