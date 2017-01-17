Wealth Management with a Personal Touch

By Published: Updated:
011717wealth

At the Wealth Development Council, their mission is to work with families as they plan, develop, grow, and eventually distribute the resources they’ve been entrusted to manage.

“Our process turns ideas like investing and risk control into specific action steps which, when followed, empower our clients to move in the direction of realizing their life dreams,” tells James Good, Founder.

“We’re family oriented. We like getting to know our clients as people.”

To learn more about their services, watch the video above or visit them online at www.wealthdevelopmentcouncil.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s