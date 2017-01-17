US official says Orlando shooter’s widow has been arrested

Omar Mateen, 29, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in what is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. (Courtesy: MySpace)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Loretta Lynch says authorities have been determined to find out all they could about last June’s Orlando nightclub shooting — including whether anyone knew ahead of time what the gunman was going to do.

Her comments on MSNBC follow the arrest in California of Noor Salman, the widow of nightclub shooter Omar Mateen. The charges include obstruction of justice.

The shooting left 49 people dead.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

