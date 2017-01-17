Turkey Kabobs with Mixed Vegetable Skewers

By: ShadyBrook Farms
Ingredients:
- 1 package Shady Brook Farms Marinated Turkey Tenderloins (Available in Zesty Italian Herb, Lemon Garlic, Cracked Pepper, Homestyle or Rotisserie flavor)
- 2 bell peppers
- 2 red onions
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Slice the turkey tenderloins into 1 inch bite sized pieces.
- Slide on to water-soaked bamboo skewers or metal skewers.
- Dice bell peppers and onions into 2 inch pieces.
- Drizzle peppers and onions with olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Grill the turkey kabobs for 15 minutes, turning 1/2 way through, or until no longer pink in the center and internal temp is 170. Grill the peppers and onions alongside the turkey kabobs until they are cooked and have taken on a bit of char.
- OR: Bake the kabobs at 425 for 15-20 minutes.
TIP: Cook the turkey and the vegetables on separate kabobs so that the turkey cooks fully without having the vegetables be overdone.