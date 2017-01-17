Study: 300 new apartments needed in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Developer Ralph Vartan pointed out the historic charm of an available top-floor apartment inside his new Briggs House complex on Front Street.

With the Capitol dome visible from the bedroom and a view of the sparkling Susquehanna River from the living area, Vartan was proud to mix city beauty, history, and contemporary flair.

“This is 150-year-old pine, original trim, door casings, and transom,” he said.

The seven-unit building opened about a year-and-a-half ago with great success.

“All seven units were full within days of opening the building,” he said.

Others have noticed a similar trend. Real estate developers W.C.I., Brick Box, and Harristown, Inc. opened luxury apartment building in the past three years with great success.

Because of this, Harristown, Inc. commissioned a report by industry leader Real Property Research Group. A residential opportunity assessment was completed and confirmed the anecdotal stories of each: demand is high.

When Mayor Eric Papenfuse read the report, he was excited for the economic development in Harrisburg.

“This study shows that demand is not only there, but it’s really increasing,” he said.

The report showed Harrisburg’s Downtown has enough demand to meet 300 new apartments by the year 2020. Since 2013, there has been rapid growth in the technology and business industries with various startup companies finding homes in Harrisburg.

ABC27 reported on the so-called “tech boom” many business leaders described. The report quantified the boom is the main reason for a growing population that is younger and wealthier.

“If we have more young people moving and executive types and others who are interested in urban living moving into the City of Harrisburg, generating tax revenue, we’re all going to be in a much better place financially,” Papenfuse said.

The report also pointed to what Papenfuse and many young professionals discovered years ago: Harrisburg offers a higher quality of living compared to larger suburban hubs.

Getting to larger cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C. for business is just a train ride away. Harrisburg, by urban standards, has lower rent overall.

Vartan, who was instrumental in forging Harrisburg Young Professionals, said he has seen first-hand the culture shift from suburban lifestyles to urban living.

“There’s a movement into a more social environment where people are living in walking distance of whether it’s their friends, favorite coffee shops, their favorite parks and restaurants,” he said.

Papenfuse believes the report is not only good news for Downtown and young professionals, but for most residents of Harrisburg. He said an influx of renters with disposable income will generate more economic growth among retailer and restaurants and help expand the tax base.

The mayor said if there is more money going into the city budget, there is more room for improvements to neighborhoods. He said the hope is renters will eventually buy in the city and encourage developers to renovate blighted properties.

“This is a sign that we can begin to fill in these empty spaces and these old buildings and grow the city again,” he said.

