Turkey is such an easy way for foodies to incorporate lean protein in a healthy lifestyle.

Even better, but choosing Shady Brook Farms turkey, you can feel good about feeding your family a good product because Shady Brook Farms turkeys are raised by more than 700 independent family farmers without growth-promoting antibiotics, hormones or steroids.

Sarah Mock joined us with a quick and delicious recipe for Turkey Kabobs with Mixed Vegetable Skewers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...