DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 222 near Denver, Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, northbound lanes are closed near the Turnpike exit for Denver. The crash has also reduced southbound traffic to one lane.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...