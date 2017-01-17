Search of lake for human remains from plane crash ends

The Associated Press Published:
A boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
A boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say DNA profiles have been developed for three of the six people aboard a plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland and the search for human remains and plane debris has ended.

Burke Lakefront Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur said Tuesday the decision to end the search was difficult but the lake’s water conditions make it unlikely further remains can be found. Divers recovered two large pieces of debris but no human remains Tuesday.

Bahhur says families of the six people killed in the crash have been told Tuesday would be the last search day.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor’s daughter were aboard the plane when it crashed Dec. 29. The neighbor’s daughter was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

