Rep. Perry ‘disappointed’ by House Dems’ boycott of Trump inauguration

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania congressman says he’s disappointed by the growing number of Democrats who plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry says the inauguration isn’t an acknowledgment of agreement with a new President, it’s a celebration of the peaceful transition of power in the United States.

“I’ve disagreed with President Obama on many policies and that’s no secret there, there’s no mystery there, but I respect him as the President duly elected by the people of the United States and I give him that honor and respect every time I have an opportunity,” Perry said during a Tuesday visit to York.

More than 30 House Democrats plan to skip Trump’s inauguration. The number has increased after Trump lashed out at civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis on Saturday. Lewis, of Georgia, had told NBC he didn’t see Trump “as a legitimate president.”

“I see this as completely partisan and I view it as an engraving, a setting of the standard that somehow people in this country want to believe that Donald Trump wasn’t duly elected and is not a legitimate president,” Perry said of the boycott.

“That’s what this is about,” he added. “This isn’t about individual differences on policy, this is just to me the worst of our human characteristics coming forth, and I see it as unfortunate and disappointing.”

