Rainy today with more mild air arriving tomorrow

Today will feature waves of showers and raw conditions as highs struggle to make it to 40 degrees. The rain won’t be that heavy, but it could amount to between a quarter to half an inch through this evening. Expect clouds to hang around tonight with temperatures only dropping a couple degrees into the upper 30s. Tomorrow will also bring plenty of clouds with a lingering shower or two. Much of tomorrow will stay dry, however, and it will be milder with highs near 50 degrees. Temperatures stay near the 50 degree mark for the foreseeable future as a broad part of the country sees temperatures climbing well above average. We’ll see more showers late on Inauguration Day Friday, with heavier rain for Washington D.C. during the day. The weekend is also looking wet Sunday afternoon and into early next with temperatures still near 50 by day. Damp and mild is the going forecast for the next week or more. The best day this week looks to be Thursday.

There is no winter temperatures or snow in sight in this forecast!

