Police: Woman stole from grieving family with fake GoFundMe

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman who claimed she was raising money for a child’s funeral is facing trial after authorities say she kept the cash for herself.

Nicole M. Leahy, 31, of Lititz, is charged with theft by deception. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Lititz police said they were contacted last year by a Florida woman who had created a GoFundMe page to pay for the medical expenses and funeral of her 1-year-old son. The woman had discovered a second GoFundMe page using her son’s photograph and the story of her family’s recent hardship, and police said that GoFundMe page was linked to Leahy’s Facebook account.

Leahy told police she created the account and used it to buy gift cards for the family in Florida. The family said Leahy created the account without their permission and never received any money from her.

Police said a search warrant executed on GoFundMe in June confirmed Leahy was the beneficiary and the account she created received about $560 from donors.

