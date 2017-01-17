Police: Man tried to steal money from laundromat

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lititz Borough Police Department has filed charges against a Bernville man accused of trying to steal money from several machines.

Frederick E. Hoak, 50, is accused of entering the Rodney Lane Laundromat during the morning of Dec. 23 and using a power drill to attempt drill through the lock cylinders to a change machine, washing machine and snack machine.

Hoak did not get any money from the machines, police said.

He is also accused of trying to pry the change machine open.

Police arrested Hoak on Monday and charged him with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...